Senior Center making nutrition a priority for 40 years

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Since 1983, the Pocatello Senior Center has been serving the community, with forty years of good meals and a good time.

"The important aspect is that it is something nutritional and also when they come, they have the opportunity to socialize," said Board President Diane Bilyeu.

The Senior Center serves weekly lunches Tuesday through Friday, and by just checking their website, they lay out all of the food options for the entire month.

And one meal always stands out.

"It's interesting, because the chicken fried steak is the favorite meal," Bilyeu said. "We are loaded with people here when we have chicken fried steak."

The City of Chubbuck and the City of Pocatello have proclaimed March as National Senior Nutrition Program Month.

In February, the Senior Center served over 1500 meals, and averaged close to 100 people per meal.

"We ask for a $5 donation, but people can come and pay nothing," Bilyeu said.

Bilyeu says to make it another forty years, it will require a new location.

"We hope that at some point we get a new building or one that is renovated, because this building is old," Bilyeu said. "We have water leaks and and we need a new kitchen. But we're doing great with what we have."

To celebrate their 40-year anniversary, the Senior Center is holding a free celebration on March 9th with a karaoke dinner and a dance from 5 to 8 p.m.