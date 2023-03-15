Garcetti’s India envoy nomination passes Senate test vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to become the next ambassador to India appears headed for confirmation, 20 months after he was initially selected for the post. The nomination cleared a key test vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate on Wednesday despite a break in support among Garcetti’s fellow Democrats. But he was able to win over a handful of Republicans. The vote came amid continuing fallout from a sexual harassment scandal involving a former top adviser at Los Angeles City Hall. The vacancy in the ambassadorship has been a diplomatic gap for the Biden administration at a time of rising global tensions. President Joe Biden first nominated Garcetti for the post in July 2021.

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD, MARY CLARE JALONICK and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

