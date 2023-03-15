UN says intense diplomacy under way to end 8-year Yemen war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen says intense diplomatic efforts are underway to end the eight-year war in Yemen. Hans Grundberg on Wednesday cited new regional and international momentum including the recent restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, who back rivals in the conflict. He told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that there has also been “a step change in the scope and depth of the discussions.” Grundberg also indicated progress in talks on a prisoner exchange between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-backed Houthis. U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya had some positive news as well: She says the number of people going hungry in Yemen has dropped by almost 2 million.

