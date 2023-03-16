Jim Gordon, famed session drummer who killed mother, dies
By BETH HARRIS
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Famed session drummer Jim Gordon has died. Gordon backed Eric Clapton and The Beach Boys before being diagnosed with schizophrenia and going to prison for killing his mother. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Gordon died Monday at a medical facility in Vacaville. Gordon was credited with contributing the piano coda for the classic song, “Layla.” But his former girlfriend, singer Rita Coolidge, asserted she and Gordon wrote it together. Gordon played on The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” album. He worked with a who’s who of musicians, including Jackson Browne and Barbra Streisand. Gordon was 77.