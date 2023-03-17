New COVID origins data suggests pandemic linked to animals

International scientists have examined previously unavailable genetic data from samples collected at a market in China close to where the first human cases of COVID-19 were detected. They say they found suggestions the coronavirus pandemic originated from animals, not a lab. But their analysis has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal and other scientists say it’s still uncertain how the coronavirus first started sickening people. Scientists have been looking for the origins of the COVID-19 since the virus first emerged, but that search has been complicated by the massive surge of human infections in the pandemic’s first two years and an increasingly bitter political fight over its origins.

By DAKE KANG and MARIA CHENG Associated Press

