Trump attorney ordered to testify before grand jury investigating former president

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to provide additional testimony as part of an investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The judge said in an order that Justice Department prosecutors have met the threshold for the crime-fraud exception for Corcoran, the source said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

