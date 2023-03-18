Turkey’s top diplomat visits Cairo in effort to mend ties

CAIRO (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials as the regional powers seek to mend their frayed ties after years of tensions. Mevlut Cavusoglu is the highest-ranking Turkish official to visit the Arab World’s most populous nation in over a decade. An Egyptian spokesman says Saturday that the two countries’ foreign minsters held talks on bilateral relations. Egypt and Turkey have been at loggerheads since the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi amid mass protest against his divisive one-year of rule. Morsi hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood group, supported by Turkey. Egypt has designated the group a terrorist organization.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.