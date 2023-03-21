Local landlord murdered after evicting tenant

By Cait Medearis

HONOLULU (KITV) — KITV4 is continuing to follow the murder of a local landlord who was killed Sunday afternoon when he tried to evict a tenant.

The condo owner died after being beaten to death at an apartment on Sheridan Street in the Keeaumoku area. Police say the suspect is the boyfriend of the evicted tenant.

One witness tells KITV4 he heard a muffled fight coming from another unit—but it was different from a typical argument. Shawn Giles says he went to check out the commotion, only to see the suspect dragging the victim’s body downstairs.

“The only thing you do know is to call 911 – I run upstairs, grab my phone, come back downstairs, and I see him putting the victim, who was alive at the time, on the rock wall over there,” said Giles.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive. Giles says he saw the suspect drive off.

Police arrested the suspect Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder; he has not yet been charged.

