Group says Libyan coast guard fired shots over rescue ship

CAIRO (AP) — A sea rescue group says Libya’s coast guard fired warning shots over a humanitarian vessel as it attempted to rescue a rubber boat carrying migrants off Libya’s coast. The coast guard went on to return some 80 Europe-bound migrants to Libyan soil. The incident Saturday in international waters was the latest reckless sea interception of migrants by the Libyan coast guard, which is trained and financed by the European Union to stem the influx of migrants to Europe. That’s according to the SOS Mediterranee group, whose vessel was warned off by the coast guard. A spokesman for the coast guard didn’t respond to a request for comment.

