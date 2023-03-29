2 people charged with cruelty to children after meth bust in Towns County

By Alexandra Parker

Click here for updates on this story

TOWNS COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — Two people have been charged with cruelty to children after a six-month-old baby was found in a car with drugs during a “routine safety check.”

Amber Lynn Rogers and Brett Andrew McCray were driving in Towns County when they were stopped, and a K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs. The officers found methamphetamine that field tested positive for fentanyl.

They also found a six-month-old child, who was turned over to family members.

Both Rogers and McCray have been charged with possession and use of a drug-related object, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and first-degree cruelty to children.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.