Rejection of Black educator angers some Mississippi senators

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican-led Senate has voted against confirming longtime educator Robert P. Taylor as state superintendent of education, angering some lawmakers. Some Black Democrats say they believe the rejection Wednesday was at least partly because Taylor is Black and because he wrote years ago about Mississippi’s racist history. Taylor graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1990. His comments about race came in a 2020 article on the university’s Center for Black Studies website. The state education board had announced Taylor as their unanimous choice for superintendent. Taylor told The Associated Press he’s disappointed but respects the process. He said senators in the past have confirmed all previous nominees for state superintendent.

