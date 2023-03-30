China renews warnings as Taiwan’s Tsai stops over in US

BEIJING (AP) — As Taiwan’s president began a stopover in the United States on her way to Central America, China said it is closely watching developments. On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated China’s furious objections to any interactions between Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. officials. China has particularly warned that a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy planned for April 5 in Los Angeles would bring a strong but as yet unspecified response. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

