Fire races through clothing market in Bangladesh capital

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Firefighters are working to control a massive fire that burned through a clothing market and spread to other small buildings in Bangladesh’s capital. No casualties have been reported so far. Officials said dozens of firefighting units responded to the blaze. It has raged for six hours since it started Tuesday morning. Officials don’t yet know the cause. Merchants in Bangabazar Market had been hoping for good business ahead of Islam’s largest festival Eid-al Fitr later this month. The fire spread too fast for them to collect belongings and some sobbed at their losses. An owner who had two shops in the building said everything was gone: “Why does God punish me this way?”

