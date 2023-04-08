Ukraine brings back 31 children from Russia amid war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of a Ukrainian rescue organization says the organization has brought back 31 children from Russia, where they had been taken during the war. Mykola Kuleba said at a Saturday news conference in Kyiv that the children were expected to arrive in the capital later in the day. Kuleba is the executive director of the Save Ukraine organization and is the presidential commissioner for children’s rights. Deportations of Ukrainian children have been a concern since Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine. The International Criminal Court increased pressure on Russia when it issued arrest warrants on March 17 for President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.

