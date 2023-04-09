Train derails in American Falls
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A Union Pacific train derailed last night passing through Power County and American Falls.
Five cars on the train fell off the tracks at about 10:30 p.m. last night.
Marina Road in American Falls is currently closed off, while Union Pacific crews still work on the scene.
No hazardous materials or cargo spilled during the accident and no injuries were reported.
