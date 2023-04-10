Grand jury weighs charges for police in Jayland Walker death

A grand jury in Ohio will hear evidence this week to decide whether police officers should face criminal charges in the shooting of Jayland Walker. The 25-year-old Black man’s death last summer sparked protests in Akron and gained widespread attention from activists. Eight officers fired dozens of rounds at Walker following a car and foot chase. The chase began when police said Walker failed to stop for minor violations and then fired a shot from his car early in the pursuit. Walker’s family called it a brutal and senseless shooting. Police union officials said the officers thought there was an immediate threat.

