Germany scales back cannabis liberalization after EU talks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government has presented scaled-back plans to liberalize the country’s rules on cannabis. The proposal issued on Wednesday would decriminalize possession of limited amounts and allow marijuana sales for recreational purposes to members of nonprofit “cannabis clubs.” The health minister says German officials also envision setting up regional test projects to sell cannabis through “commercial supply chains.” But the proposal differs from one he presented in October that foresaw allowing the sale of cannabis to adults across the country at licensed outlets. The government revised the plan following talks with the European Union’s executive commission. Germany has allowed some patients to get cannabis as a prescription medication since 2017.

