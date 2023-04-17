‘I feel manipulated,’ daughter says at mother’s murder trial

DENVER (AP) — The daughter of a woman accused of killing her stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and dumping it off a bridge in Florida says she never suspected his body was in the van they drove in together across the country. Harley Hunt testified Monday at the trial of her mother, Letecia Stauch, in Colorado Springs. Hunt said it never crossed her mind that her mother was transporting the body of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in their van after killing him, as prosecutors allege. Hunt said she is still in shock and felt manipulated after defending her mother.

