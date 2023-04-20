320 Sudanese soldiers crossed into neighboring Chad
By EDOUARD TAKADJI and SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s authorities say at least 320 Sudanese soldiers have fled into their country amid fighting in Sudan. A contingent of soldiers crossed into Chad earlier this week and have been disarmed, they said Wednesday. As fighting rages in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, between the army chief and the leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, concerns of a regional spillover are increasing. After the fighting erupted on Saturday, Chad closed its 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) border with Sudan. Conflict analysts say the RSF is a powerful armed force and this military superiority likely explains why Sudanese troops are fleeing into neighboring Chad. Sudan’s fighting has caused up to 20,000 Sudanese to seek refuge in eastern Chad.