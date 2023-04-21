Austin seeks to stem discord with allies over document leaks

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has sought to tamp down any discord between the U.S. and its allies over the massive U.S. leak of classified documents. Austin met with defense leaders from around the globe on Friday to coordinate additional military aid to Ukraine. Acknowledging that the other nations have been closely following the issue, Austin hit the subject head on in his opening remarks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The move underscored the gravity of the situation. Many of the documents distributed online revealed details on the status of the war in Ukraine and the ongoing delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces in battle, intelligence matters the other defense officials are keenly involved in.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.