D91 narrows search for new superintendent

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The search for a new Idaho Falls school district superintendent takes another step forward. The school board has narrowed their search to four candidates.

The semi-finalists include: Becky Hogancamp, Principal of AH Bush Elementary School; Karla LaOrange, Elementary Education Faculty Program Director and Department Chair at BYU-I; Dr. Scott Rogers, principal in the Davis School District; and Kristoffer Smith, D91 Director of Curriculum and Professional Development.

Communications Director Margaret Wimborne says the school board will conduct interviews with each candidate during next Tuesday's work session.

"The board is looking for someone who can who can lead the district," said Wimborne. "Someone who can focus on increasing student achievement. And then, of course, a candidate who is going to be an advocate for students and families and making sure that they can be successful."

The board hopes to name finalists during that April 25 work session.

If the school board comes back from the session with a final candidate, they could announce a community meet and greet with the new superintendent as soon as next week.