Pakistani police say 2 blasts at facility in NW kill 12

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say two explosions at a counterterrorism police facility in northwest Pakistan have killed at least 12 people and wounded at least 50. A senior police officer said an initial blast Monday night at the facility in the Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was followed by a larger, more intense one. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but in recent months, the Pakistani Taliban have claimed similar attacks after ending a cease-fire with the government last year. The officer said part of the building collapsed and rescue workers retrieved bodies of the dead and wounded. He said the death toll could increase.

