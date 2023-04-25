Fox to air 29 Women’s World Cup matches, up from 22 in ’19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox will broadcast 29 of 64 Women’s World Cup games from Australia and New Zealand this summer on its main network, up from 22 of 52 matches in France during the 2019 tournament and 16 in 2015. The main network will televise the opener between New Zealand vs Norway on July 20 at 3 a.m. EDT, all three first-round matches of the defending champion United States and all games from the quarterfinals on. The championship is Aug 20. Thirty-five games will be on the FS1 cable network.

