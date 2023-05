BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on Interstate-86 Eastbound near Bannock Power County Line, blocking all lanes. Expect major traffic delays, and use caution when approaching milepost 61. Further updates will be given if more information is released.

