CNN projects Democrat Donna Deegan will become Jacksonville’s first female mayor

By Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — Former journalist Donna Deegan will become the first female mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, CNN projects, as Democrats win the office in the state’s most populous city for only the second time in 30 years.

Deegan is projected to defeat Republican former state Rep. Daniel Davis in Tuesday’s runoff election to succeed term-limited GOP incumbent Lenny Curry. Jacksonville is currently the biggest city in the country led by a Republican mayor.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

