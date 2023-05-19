The Popcorn Shop celebrating 20 years in business

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A fan favorite in Pocatello is celebrating 20 years in business.

The Popcorn Shop turns twenty years old this week.

The Popcorn Shop was opened in 2003 by Harley and Sharon Bennett, who ran the business until they retired in 2018.

It has since been passed on to their daughter, Christy Kelshaw, and her husband Kevin.

The Popcorn Shop specializes in creating a wide variety of gourmet popcorn with over thirty different flavors, including Tutti Frutti, S'mores Delight, and Orange Dreamsicle, among others.

Kelshaw credits the Pocatello community for helping them stay in business for two decades.

"Through it all, we have an affordable treat," Kelshaw said. "So it's sort of an affordable luxury. You want a little treat, but you can't afford to take the whole family to the movie. You can rent a movie or stream something and get a couple of bags of popcorn to go with it. Also, through all the years, we've really tried to diversify."

To celebrate 20 years, The Popcorn Shop is hosting a Birthday Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Most of their items will be 20% off their regular price. Lemon Smashers, Valley Mission, and Hares and Hatters Bookshop will also be in attendance.