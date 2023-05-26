At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech

NEW YORK (AP) — A sea of black, gold and gray will welcome Vice President Kamala Harris as the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at the storied U.S. Military Academy. Some 950 men and women are expected to take part in the graduation ceremony. While Harris visits West Point, New York, President Joe Biden heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday to dole out advice to graduates at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Earlier this month, the president was the commencement orator at Howard University, his vice president’s alma mater. It will be the first time Harris visits the U.S. Army academy in West Point, about 60 miles north of Manhattan.

