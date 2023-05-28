Paul Walker honored by brother Cody who names newborn son after the ‘Fast & Furious’ star

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been nearly 10 years since Paul Walker died tragically at the age of 40 in a car accident, but his brother Cody is keeping the late actor’s memory alive.

As seen in People, Cody Walker and his wife Felicia have named their newborn son Paul, in tribute to the fallen “Fast & Furious” star. Paul Barrett (“Bear”) Walker was born late last month.

“This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time,” Cody Walker told the publication.

“My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations,” he continued. “Within the family, he went by ‘little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of Cody Walker for confirmation.

Paul Walker died in late November 2013, while “Furious 7” was still in production. After a production hiatus, filming continued, with Cody Walker and their brother Caleb acting as stand-ins for the late star.

At the time of his death, Walker was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by a racing team partner, CNN reported. The car slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in an office park in the community of Valencia in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles north of Hollywood.

This year, Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan made a cameo in the latest installment of the film franchise that made her father famous, “Fast X.”

Thornton-Allan posted a preview of her appearance in the movie on her verified Instagram page earlier this month, writing about how much it meant to her to be part of the movie.

“The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors,” she said of the “Fast” core cast. “Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too.”

