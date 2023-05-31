Beloved New York swan babies rescued after mother was eaten by family, police say

The town of Manlius in upstate New York is mourning the loss of Faye, a swan who was stolen from the village pond over the weekend along with her four cygnets. The cygnets, or baby swans, were recovered, but officials say the mama swan was eaten. Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday on charges including grand larceny and criminal mischief in connection with the swan-napping. Police say two of the suspects, aged 16 and 17, were released to their parents because they are juveniles. The third is 18 and was awaiting arraignment. Information on their attorneys wasn’t available.

