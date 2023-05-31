Body of Missouri ER doctor found across Arkansas state line, brother says

Authorities have told the family of Dr. John Forsyth, a missing emergency room physician from Missouri, that his body was found in Arkansas. But questions remain about what happened in the week since he was last seen. His brother Richard Forsyth said in an interview Tuesday that police informed them about the discovery, and an autopsy and official identification were pending. The 49-year-old doctor’s body was located in Benton County, Arkansas. That’s roughly an hour-and-a-half drive from where his car was found in Cassville, the town in the Missouri Ozarks where he worked. Richard Forsyth said authorities had contacted family members with the information. He provided no other details.

By LISA BAUMANN and JIM SALTER Associated Press

