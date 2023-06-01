As China cracks down on dissent, New York City gives refuge to exhibit remembering Tiananmen Square

NEW YORK (AP) — As the annual celebration of the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen uprising approaches, a new exhibit is opening in New York City to remember the protests. The small trove of memorabilia are the centerpiece of the “June 4 Memorial Exhibit,” now housed on the fourth floor of a Manhattan office building. It carries on the mission of a similar exhibit in Hong Kong shuttered by the communist government two years ago. In recent years, China’s Communist Party has become more aggressive in squelching dissent and its attempt to erase any reminders of those heady days when tens of thousands of students challenged its power at Tiananmen.

