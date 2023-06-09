Nebraska Legislature as reality TV, featuring filibuster and culture war drama

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Legislative debates can be stuffy. This year’s session in Nebraska was more like reality TV, featuring culture-war rhetoric and open hostility. Nebraskans couldn’t get enough of it, tuning in constantly and sending thousands of comments to their state senators. Viewership soared as attention focused on a filibuster by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who tried to shut down restrictions on transgender health care. The drama peaked when Sen. Julie Slama hobbled in from a hospital to cast a deciding vote to restrict abortion and transgender care. Protesters howled outside the chamber. Nebraskans now must wait until January 2024 for the next season.

