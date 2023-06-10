US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, as part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence capabilities. That’s according to a Biden administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The U.S. intelligence community has been aware of China’s effort to set up intelligence-gathering operations around the globe for some time. The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to thwart the Chinese and believes it has made some progress. The existence of the Chinese spy base was confirmed after The Wall Street Journal reported that China and Cuba had reached an agreement to build an electronic eavesdropping station on the island.

