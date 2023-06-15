Shannen Doherty was ‘petrified’ about her brain tumor surgery

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Shannen Doherty continues to share her cancer journey.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a video on social media from when she underwent surgery in January to remove and biopsy a tumor in her brain.

“I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me,” part of the caption on the video reads. “Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star had days before posted a video from January 12 of this year in which she was receiving cancer treatment.

“On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain,” the caption reads. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place.”

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Doherty, 52, wrote. “I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin (Mirhadi) and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

The “Charmed” star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 that went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty announced that the cancer had returned and was stage 4.

