Five vehicle collision near Blackfoot

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on July 1, 2023, at approximately 11:18 a.m., on NB I15 near mile marker 95, in Bingham County. A 41-year-old male from Millcreek, Utah, was driving a 2023 GMC Sierra when he lost a bicycle off a bike rack which landed in the lanes of travel. A 40-year-old male from Soda Springs, Idaho, driving a 2023 Subaru Ascent stopped in the lane to avoid hitting the bicycle. A 44-year-old from Rigby, Idaho, driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado pulling a camp trailer. was unable to stop and caused a chain reaction involving two more vehicles. A 2014 Chevy Silverado pulling a flat bed trailer with a raft, driven by a 30-year-old male from Boise, Idaho, and a 2016 Jeep Renegade, driven by a 26-year-old female from Billings, Montana. All parties involved were wearing their seat belts. The interstate was blocked for about 2 hours.

