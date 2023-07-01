New developments in Island Park boil order

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - There new developments in the ongoing water boil in Island Park.

E coli is assumed to be present in the valley view, goose bay, shotgun cheroke, shotgun kickapoo, and aspen ridge public water systems.

This according to the Island Park water company in compliance with Department of Environmental Quality guidelines.

The DEQ had required the water company to have all system deficiencies leading to the contamination resolved by yesterday, June 30th.

Both the DEQ and Idaho public utilities commission are conducting investigations into the contamination in addition to the mismanagement of the water company.

The Island Park water company was already fined over

$434,000 for allegedly failing to provide residents with safe, reliable and adequate service.

Residents of Island Park are advised to continue to boil their water before drinking.

The ongoing order is affecting 20-percent of the residential population, but not area businesses.