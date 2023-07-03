East Idaho Credit Union donates $5,000 for college scholarships

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Credit Union is stepping up to help our local youth.

On Friday, East Idaho Credit Union presented Pocatello mayor Brian Blad with a $5,000 check for the city's Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.

The scholarship is $2,000 for two years or $500 per semester.

It is awarded to a few select students who will be attending Idaho State University.

The scholarship has been given to 18 high school students since it began.

"I think it's the most important thing anybody can do is invest in the youth and invest in their community," Blad said. "Whatever that community is, make sure that those investments are happening. And there's not a better place in my mind to spend your time efforts and your money than with the youth."

Mayor Blad says it means the world to him to have corporate partners in the community to help make this happen.