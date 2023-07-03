United Way and My World Discovery Museum granted money for education from Idaho Community Foundation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $294,000 to 22 education projects in Idaho through the Idaho Future Fund.

United Way of Southeastern Idaho received $20,000 to provide preschool scholarships for children and offer professional development, resources and more to childcare providers in southeast Idaho.

The My World Discovery Museum in Chubbuck received $10,000 to enhance STEM learning in southeast Idaho through exhibits and educational kits that can be used in programming as well as during play time.

The Idaho Community Foundation helps Idahoans make a bigger impact where they live. They've awarded more than $165 million throughout all 44 counties in Idaho.