Pocatello holds annual Fourth of July Parade

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The holiday spirit was also felt all over the Gate City on Tuesday.

The City of Pocatello hosted their annual Fourth of July parade in downtown.

The parade featured some fun costumes, candy being thrown from all corners, and people getting soaked both on the floats and in the crowd.

The parade also had live animals and some fake ones too.

Joe White says the experience was a great one for him and his family.

"This is our first time attending this as a family of four," White said. "It was an incredible turnout. I love to see how the community came together, both from the float side and an organizational standpoint in putting it together."