Drum-beating ‘monkeys’ and dancing ‘parrots’ celebrate 100th anniversary of Mexico City zoo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people in Mexico City have to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, founded in 1923 in a city park of the same name. The celebrations featured a costumed parade of “animals”, including troupes of acrobatic zebras, drum-beating monkeys, dancing parrots and butterflies and a marching band of lions. Children attended the event, many with costumes of insects, birds and mammals. The well-loved zoo draws about five million visitors per year. But it is not without its challenges. Dentist Diana Godínez, held up a sign reading “The animals at the zoo need better habitats and better treatment.”

