Conference in Pocatello connects women and promotes well-being

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Womens' well-being was the focus of a conference in pocatello this weekend.



It's called the 2023 Empower Women Workshop and the Idaho is to connect with other women in the community.



The workshop featured speakers and classes like knowing who you are, running your own race, overcoming trials, and nutrition and positive thoughts.



"When you get a group, especially a group of ladies together and they have that," said Kris Bell, a mental health therapist. "I mean, just being here as being vulnerable and being able to to be around one another and share experiences and realize that they're not alone, I think is very, very impactful."



Another two day workshop will be held later this summer, specifically for teens.



It will be on August 10 and 11 in Pocatello and will also have an option to join through zoom.



You can register at this website www.empower-workshops.com.