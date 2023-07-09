Russian teen Mirra Andreeva helps herself at Wimbledon in reaching fourth round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Mirra Andreeva didn’t go far when she needed some advice after losing in the third round at her first major tennis tournament. The 16-year-old Russian’s parents and coaches have played huge roles in helping her become the latest teen sensation in tennis but Andreeva knows herself better than anyone else does so the conversation after this year’s French Open stayed internal as she prepared for Wimbledon. She says “after Paris I just had quite a long talk with myself, just me and myself, and that’s it.” Andreeva has already done one better in her second major tournament. She advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a straight-set win over 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

