Ex-Indiana attorney general enters GOP governor’s race after groping case derailed 2020 reelection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is entering the 2024 Indiana governor’s race nearly three years after his reelection bid was derailed by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party. Hill announced his run Monday in a statement in which said he was joining the race for the Republican nomination “after much prayer and consideration” while describing himself as “a proven conservative leader.” His entry into the governor’s race could further complicate what already is shaping up to be an expensive fight for the Republican nomination. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden are already vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.