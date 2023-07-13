Ex-officers at federal women’s prison in California plead guilty to multiple sex abuse counts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two former officers of a federal women’s prison in California have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse. The pleas on Thursday are the latest developments in cases following an AP investigation revealing rampant abuse of inmates and resulting in prison sentences for the former warden and chaplain. A former cook supervisor at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin pleaded guilty to six felony charges of sexual abuse of three women he supervised. A guard at the prison call center pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual abuse and five felonies of abusive sexual contact of five women.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.