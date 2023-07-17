Jason Aldean says he’s ‘feeling a lot better’ after ending Connecticut concert early due to ‘heat exhaustion’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Country singer Jason Aldean says he is on the mend after suffering a heat-related medical incident during his concert at the XFinity Theater in Connecticut last night, forcing the show to end early.

“I’ve had a lot of people checking in on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show,” Aldean said on Sunday in a video posted to his Instagram Story, going on to thank those who checked in.

“I’m doing fine,” he said.

He added he thinks he suffered “a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion,” but stopped short of saying he suffered heat stroke, adding “I don’t think it was quite that serious.”

Aldean said he received two IVs following the incident.

“It was pretty intense last night at the show – anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was,” he said, adding “I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could and eventually it was just like, I knew it wasn’t going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.”

Videos posted to social media by concertgoers show Aldean clearly struggling to get through a song before he is seen running offstage.

He went on to thank his fans for coming out to the show and said “obviously, that’s not the way I wanted the show to end” on the first week of his “Highway Desperado” tour.

The venue posted a statement Sunday morning on its verified Facebook page saying Aldean’s show will be rescheduled for a future date, and a representative for Aldean confirmed “he is now doing well.”

“We’ll come back and make it up to you,” Aldean promised in his Instagram video, adding “I’m feeling a lot better” and confirmed he is still set to perform his show in Saratoga Springs on Sunday.

