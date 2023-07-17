The pope’s Ukraine peace envoy heads to Washington with the plight of children top of his agenda
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ peace envoy is traveling to Washington as part of the Holy See’s peace initiatives for Ukraine. The Vatican said Monday he is hoping to support humanitarian operations, especially concerning children. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi’s visit lasts through Wednesday. It follows his recent mission to Moscow and an earlier stop in Kyiv, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zuppi is a veteran of the Catholic Church’s peace initiatives and has been tasked by Francis to try to find “paths of peace” between the warring sides.