MYAC students participate in Independence From Hunger Food Drive

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) in Pocatello is stepping up to help the local community.

On Monday, students in the council participated in the Independence From Hunger Food Drive at the Pocatello Grocery Outlet.

Their goal is to raise $7,000 dollars for the cause.

Donations will help support the MYAC's Little Free Pantry, Salvation Army, Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter, and the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building Food Pantry.

"We created this Little Free Pantry project, which is essentially like a little free library except for food and essential goods," said council member Evelyn Brittin. "The reason we partnered with Grocery Outlet is because they've been kind to help us donate to the cause. So we've been able to have a current restock so people can come and get food whenever they need it, as they please for free."

The Grocery Outlet will continue taking donations for the rest of July.