Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aspires to create new Black Wall Street through online marketplace Empower Global

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is spearheading a new online marketplace called Empower Global that will specifically feature Black-owned businesses. Combs says he’s not looking for financial benefit after he invested $20 million into Empower Global, which launched last week. Consumers can shop on the curated marketplace for Black-owned brands in beauty, fashion, art and lifestyles. The platform was designed and created by two Black-owned companies, TechSparq and ChatDesk. Diddy says he’s passionate about building substantial wealth in his community like the Greenwood community, the thriving Black-owned business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was decimated in a two-day attack by a white mob in 1921.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.