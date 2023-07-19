Defense wants trial in attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband moved from San Francisco
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man charged in last year’s attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday to request the trial be moved out of San Francisco. David DePape’s defense attorneys asked the judge to move the trial to the city of Eureka, neighboring Oregon. They say the media attention on the case in the San Francisco Bay Area has tainted the pool of jurors and DePape won’t get a fair trial in San Francisco. DePape has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member.