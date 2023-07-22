3 people die in Serbia as a second deadly storm rips through the Balkans this week

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Local media in Serbia say 3 people have died during another deadly storm that ripped through the Balkans this week. The storm on Friday first swept through Slovenia, moving on to Croatia and then Serbia and Bosnia, blowing gusts of wind and heavy rain. Authorities on Saturday reported power distribution issues and extensive damage that destroyed cars and rooftops. On Wednesday, another storm killed six people in the region. Meteorologists say the storms are of such powerful magnitude because they followed a string of extremely hot days. Experts say extreme weather conditions are likely fueled by climate change. Elsewhere in Europe, a heat wave is causing wildfires due to record-high temperatures.

